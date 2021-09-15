Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 4.9% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 136,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,546,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after buying an additional 673,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after buying an additional 2,736,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

