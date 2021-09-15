Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.19.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.