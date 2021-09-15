Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Increases Dividend to $1.46 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.4645 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $70.88 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IKTSY. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.