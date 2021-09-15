International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

International Paper stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

