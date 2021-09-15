iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

