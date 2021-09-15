Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,292 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day moving average of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.