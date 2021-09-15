Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

