Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

