Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,459.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

