FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

NYSE FDX opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $230.27 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

