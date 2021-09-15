GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.