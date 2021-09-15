Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Grows By 200.0%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.