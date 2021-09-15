Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,025. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

