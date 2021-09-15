Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 250 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.18. The company had a trading volume of 126,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,883. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

