Larson Financial Group LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 791.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 950,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,749,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

