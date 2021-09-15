Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $83,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.90. 355,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $895,659,803. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

