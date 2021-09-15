nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,583 shares of company stock worth $9,258,726. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.