ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $67,453.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,752.04 or 0.99901761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00072442 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002112 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.