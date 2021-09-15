Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.81. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

NBIX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. 2,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

