General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. General Mills posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 620,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,807,000 after buying an additional 47,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 44.2% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 42,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,696. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

