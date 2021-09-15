Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.16. 826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average is $206.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $120,218,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

