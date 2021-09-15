Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 21,110 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.63. 12,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,807. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

