First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 131,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,226. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

