Madden Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,251. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60.

