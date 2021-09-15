37,800 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

MKTX stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.93. 1,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.79 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

