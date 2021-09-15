Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $229.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

