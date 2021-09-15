Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $39.17 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 117.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.17. 46,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,093. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

