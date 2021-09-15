MCF Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 191.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

