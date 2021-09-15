iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1,350.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 456,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.61. 416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

