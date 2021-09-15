National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $48,860,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 36.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,272 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 26,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,600. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

