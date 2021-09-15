River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 452,686 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,686 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

