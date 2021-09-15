Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 957,433 shares.The stock last traded at $28.83 and had previously closed at $32.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,629 shares of company stock valued at $15,637,552 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 235,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

