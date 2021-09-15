Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NOM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.