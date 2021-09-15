Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Grows By 253.3%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 13,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,269. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.