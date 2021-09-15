Cibc World Markets Corp Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

