Empirical Finance LLC Buys 7,009 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

