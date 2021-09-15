Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 15,129 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. South State Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 50,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

