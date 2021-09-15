Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires Shares of 351 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 285.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,451.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,515.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,323.14. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

