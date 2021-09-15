Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of BDX opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

