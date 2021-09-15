Blume Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 423,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,468,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.