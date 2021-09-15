VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,035. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

