Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 121.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 282,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

