Golos Blockchain Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $683,596.99 and $107.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00076526 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 269,834,184 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

