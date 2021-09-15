Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,958. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

