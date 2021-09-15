Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,916. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $3,975,478 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

