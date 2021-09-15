NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $37.00 million and $1.69 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00149431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00794161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047009 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

