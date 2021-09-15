South State Corp Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

South State Corp lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

