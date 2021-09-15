Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $298.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.71. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.