Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

