Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avaya posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $19,848,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

